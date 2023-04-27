GUWAHATI: A seminar on Intellectual Property Rights was organized on Wednesday by Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) at its Azara campus on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day.

The seminar was organized by the university’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell in association with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC).

As the resource person of the seminar, Dr Jupi Gogoi, associate professor of Law in National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, delivered the keynote lecture on the topic, ‘IPR and Public Interest Concerns’.

In her speech, she highlighted the vital importance of IPRs like copyrights, patents, trademarks and trade secrets in today’s competitive market economies, and the indispensable need for awareness on intellectual-property laws among the entrepreneurial young generation.

She shed light on the positive and negative implications of copyright laws in the field of academics and research publication.

She also spoke at length regarding the misuse of patent laws in the medical and pharmaceutical sector.

She enunciated about the exploitation of IPR perpetuated by large corporate organizations, and how a strong legal framework and judiciary is required for addressing these predicaments.

Further, she touched upon the World IP Day 2023’s theme of ‘Women and IP: Accelerating innovation and creativity’ and emphasized the role of IPR in promoting equity among women innovators and creative professionals, without being an obstacle for financially underprivileged inventors.

The seminar concluded with an interactive discussion on critical issues related to IPR between the resource person and the audience, which consisted of the faculty members and students of the university.

