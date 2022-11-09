Guwahati: The newly established Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam had an important addition to its future academic endeavour at its Azara, Guwahati campus.

The DST-FIST supported Laboratory of the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) which is upgraded into a new University recently inaugurated by Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor, Cotton University in presence of Prof Kandarpa Das, Advisor, GCU and other distinguished guests like Prof Utpal Bora, IIT Guwahati, Dr P Chattopadhyay, Scientist, DRL Tezpur, Prof Rajlakshmi Devi, Scientist IASST, Prof Pritam Mohan, Senior Professor, Veterinary College, Khanapara and host of other dignitaries, faculty members and students.

Prof P Malairajan, Principal, GIPS, Guwahati delivered the welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Ramesh Ch Deka acknowledged the efforts of the Institute to develop good academic and research facilities for its achievements.

He further stated that good research on drug development in diseases like cancer is the need of the hour.

He wished all success and fruitful research activities under the aegis of the new University.

Prof Kandarpa Das, Advisor of GCU also acknowledged the achievements and efforts of the Institute and appealed to the faculty members and researchers to build a strong research culture to continue with the developments in future and to achieve greater heights in research and development.

It is worth mentioning that the Laboratory has been funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India under its FIST Programme level 0 with Rs 1.1 Crores.

The laboratory shall be involved in research and formulation development from traditionally used medicinal plants from North East India for anticancer activities.

The laboratory has been developed with HPTLC, HPLC, Gel Doc Systems, Fully automated Rotary Microtome, and Chemical Docking software among other important instruments for research.

The Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam university community expresses its desire to develop it into a hub for active research in traditional medicinal plants from North East India.