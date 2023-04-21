Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) on Friday felicitated Nayanjyoti Saikia, the winner of MasterChef India Season 7, at its Azara campus in Guwahati, Assam.

Saikia, a former student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT), Azara, was honoured with an Award for Excellence for his remarkable achievement and for bringing laurels to the university as a distinguished alumnus.

The award included a xorai, a paat gamusa, a letter of appreciation, and a memento.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by several eminent guests, including Prof Alak Kumar Buragohain, Chancellor of GCU, and Professor Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor of GCU, along with the faculty members and students of the university.

Saikia shared his experiences as a student of GIMT and his professional journey as a chef.

He talked about the hurdles he had faced in becoming a chef and his journey in MasterChef India from being a contestant to emerging as the winner.

Saikia also shed light on the indigenous culinary practices of Assam and the northeastern region and how cuisine is linked to the cultural identity of a region.

The event concluded with an interactive session between Saikia and the audience, where they discussed topics such as pursuing a creative career and giving a modern touch to ethnic cuisine.