Picnics are a type of mini vacation which a group of people takes so that they can enjoy a beautiful leisure period amidst mesmerizing views of nature.

During the months of December and January, many people of Assam travel away to places filled with natural beauty so that they can enjoy the amazing winter climate, see some stunning vistas and have fun time with loved ones over plates of hot meal and entertaining discussions.

With jam packed buses that are further crowded choc-a-bloc with heaps of utensils, layers of rugs or mats, packets of food items and sometimes even with music systems, picnickers of Assam always ensure that a picnic in a year remains a memorable trip of a lifetime.

With the end of 2022 almost approaching, you can make a plan with your loved ones to enjoy this winter season by setting off for a picnic to a beautiful location in Assam.

Prior to starting the year 2023 with your massive workload, there can’t be a perfect weekend getaway in winter than holidaying with your friends or family with an awesome picnic.

For a fun-filled short holiday, you can select any among these best picnic spots in Assam to travel with your friends or family-

Bogamati

Picnics are always a livelier outing and this form of short holiday is best enjoyed in spots where people go in large numbers so that you can get a chance to interact with new faces and sing, dance, talk and eat with strangers thereby making it an occasion to remember and also get an opportunity to increase your number of friends. One of the highly popular picnic spots of Assam is Bogamati that is located in Baksa district. The place is located in the foothills of Indo-Bhutan border area at a distance of 92 km from Guwahati. Besides the panoramic view of mountains and the beauty of the dense forests near the river Barnadi, you cannot miss the 25-foot tall statue of Buddha that is a major attraction of Bogamati. To indulge in some wild adventure on a picnic spot, you can always make use of the water sports facilities available on the Barnadi river.

Bhairabkunda

One of the most scenic picnic spots of Assam where you can go with your friends and family is Bhairabkunda. The place is mostly known for its Shiva Temple and the easy access to the Bhutanese town Daifam. As Bhairabkunda is located near the border of Bhutan, people often cross a suspension bridge made with steel cables to visit Daifam. Although the bridge is a major picnicker and tourist attraction, the majestic scene of merging rivers is a unique vista of Bhairabkunda. The two rivers Bhairabi, Jampani merge here to make Dhansiri river which is a major tributary of the river Brahmaputra.

Kakochang Waterfalls

A breathtakingly beautiful waterfall located about 13 km from Bokakhat in Golaghat district of Assam, Kakochang Waterfall has emerged as one of the picnic hotspots in state now. Besides the amazing view of the waterfall which is a marvellous natural beauty, people often visit this place for picnic as there are few important attractions there to see as well like the ruins of Numaligarh, ruins of Deoparbat or Deopahar, landscapes of tea, coffee, and rubber farms. If you like to witness some really beautiful unexplored natural vistas while picnicking, Kakochang Waterfall is just the right place to go with your friends and family.

Chandubi Lake

The tranquil environment of Chandubi Lake is always a mesmerizing experience which you can feel when you visit this spot for a picnic that is located at a distance of 55 km from Guwahati. This place has something to offer for everyone whether it is for adventure seekers or for silent observers. While you can enjoy boating in the calm waters of the lake, you also won’t regret to sit, talk , prepare food and eat quietly by the lake as the scenic views will simply marvel you. Meanwhile, you cannot miss the sunset over the waters of the lake as it is a stunning natural view which can remain in your memory forever.

Kulsi River

If you want to spend some quiet time in a picnic with unusual sightings, Kulsi River located 62 km from Guwahati is a perfect picnic spot to go with your friends and family. While preparing and eating food or even during fun gossiping sessions, you can watch the Gangetic river dolphins, or as locally known Xihu, enjoying and playing in the waters.