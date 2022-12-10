Assam Career RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant project staff positions.

Name of post : JRF / JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Selection, evaluation and deployment of CPCs / clones, estblishment of rhizome banks and production of improved planting stock

Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Breeding & Genetics

Emoluments :

NET qualified JPF : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Non-NET JPF : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : PA

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Develop silvicultural practices for increased productivity stand / clump management and harvesting

Qualification : BSc in Agriculture / Forestry / Statistics / Botany

Emoluments : Rs. 19,000/- per month

Name of post : SPF / JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Bamboo resource characterization (taxonomic, anatomical and molecular) and Phylogenetic analysis

Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture / Forestry / Botany with specialization in Plant Biotechnology

For SPF, two years working experience in molecular characterization

Emoluments :

SPF : Rs. 23,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

JPF : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Bio-prospecting for industrial utilization of lesser known forest plants

Qualification : First class Master degree in Chemistry / Botany

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Domestication, genetic characterization, improvement and diversified utilization of poplars

Qualification : First class Master degree in Biotechnology

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Sustainable management of NTFP through conservation and value addition

Qualification : First class Master degree in Chemistry / Botany

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Study of climate driven effects on Indian forests through long term monitoring

Qualification : First class Master degree in Botany / Forestry / Ecology with strong hold in plant identification

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : FGR Seed & Germplasm Storage

Qualification : First class Master degree in Seed Science / Plant Breeding

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Name of post : JRF / JPF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : FGR Characterization

Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture / Plant Biotechnology / Genetics with specialization in molecular techniques

Emoluments :

NET qualified JPF : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Non-NET JPF : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th December 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at RFRI, Jorhat.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with duly filled up application form and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here