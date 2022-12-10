Assam Career RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat.
Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant project staff positions.
Name of post : JRF / JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Selection, evaluation and deployment of CPCs / clones, estblishment of rhizome banks and production of improved planting stock
Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Breeding & Genetics
Emoluments :
NET qualified JPF : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Non-NET JPF : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Name of post : PA
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Develop silvicultural practices for increased productivity stand / clump management and harvesting
Qualification : BSc in Agriculture / Forestry / Statistics / Botany
Emoluments : Rs. 19,000/- per month
Name of post : SPF / JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Bamboo resource characterization (taxonomic, anatomical and molecular) and Phylogenetic analysis
Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture / Forestry / Botany with specialization in Plant Biotechnology
For SPF, two years working experience in molecular characterization
Emoluments :
SPF : Rs. 23,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
JPF : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Name of post : JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Bio-prospecting for industrial utilization of lesser known forest plants
Qualification : First class Master degree in Chemistry / Botany
Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Name of post : JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Domestication, genetic characterization, improvement and diversified utilization of poplars
Qualification : First class Master degree in Biotechnology
Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Name of post : JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Sustainable management of NTFP through conservation and value addition
Qualification : First class Master degree in Chemistry / Botany
Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Name of post : JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Study of climate driven effects on Indian forests through long term monitoring
Qualification : First class Master degree in Botany / Forestry / Ecology with strong hold in plant identification
Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Name of post : JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : FGR Seed & Germplasm Storage
Qualification : First class Master degree in Seed Science / Plant Breeding
Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Name of post : JRF / JPF
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : FGR Characterization
Qualification : First class Master degree in Agriculture / Plant Biotechnology / Genetics with specialization in molecular techniques
Emoluments :
NET qualified JPF : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Non-NET JPF : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA as admissible
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th December 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at RFRI, Jorhat.
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with duly filled up application form and self-attested copies of all testimonials
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here