Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Swahid Peoli Phukan (S.P.P.) College Namti.

Swahid Peoli Phukan (S.P.P.) College Namti is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant and Library Assistant.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Commerce/Science with computer diploma/certificate of minimum three months duration

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Commerce/Science with computer diploma/certificate of minimum three months duration

Age Limit : The minimum age must be 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 Years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD as per govt. guideline No. ABP/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September, 2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in standard form along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a bank

draft of Rs. 500/-( Rupees Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, S.P.P. College,

Namti payable at SBI, Chapangani (IFSC: SBIN0007429). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, S.P.P. College, Namti, P.O.- Namtidole, Sivasagar-785684 (Assam) within December 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here