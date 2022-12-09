Assam Career Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January, 2020. Relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST and 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2nd September 2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete bio-data , self-attested copies of all testimonials and with proof of submitting the non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/- (Rupees three hundred only) paid through NEFT/ RTGS to the State Bank of India Accounts No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001 within December 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here