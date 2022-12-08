Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field Investigators under the project “Changing Sexual Networks and Unexplored Risk

Behaviours of Truckers/Drivers and Allied Population in India”, and “Migrants’ emerging mobility patterns, high- risk behaviours, HIV vulnerabilities and responses during COVID-19 in India.”

Name of post : Field Investigator (Quantitative Research)

No. of posts : Positions at multiple locations in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and NCT Delhi.

Essential Qualifications:

1. Bachelor’s degree in social sciences or associated disciplines.

2. Conversant with the required research methods, tools, and techniques.

3. Good communication and writing skills.

4. Ability to coordinate and perform in team environment and willing to travel to multiple districts in their respective state.

5. Ability to communicate effectively in state’s specific local language and Hindi/English.

Desirable:

1. Work experience of 1-2 years in social sciences research.

2. Candidates with prior experience working in research projects or in social sciences related field work and data collection and good command over English and their native language.

3. Willing to relocate.

4. Candidates who reside in above mentioned states are encouraged to apply.

How to apply : Candidates can send their updated resume by email to shssprojects.tiss@gmail.com with the Subject Line: “Application for Field Investigator (Quantitative)”. Also, indicate your preference of state for this position in the covering mail.

Last date for submission of applications is by 5 PM of 14th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here