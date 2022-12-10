Applications are invited for 960 vacant managerial and technical positions in Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Executive, Manager and Senior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil)

No. of posts : 62

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil. Candidates should have qualified GATE (Civil Engineering) paper in 2020 or 2021 or 2022

Name of post : Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical)

No. of posts : 84

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical. Candidates should have qualified GATE (Electrical Engineering) paper in 2020 or 2021 or 2022

Name of post : Junior Executive (Electronics)

No. of posts : 440

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications / Electrical with specialization in Electronics. Candidates should have qualified GATE (Electronics and Communication Engineering) paper in 2020 or 2021 or 2022

Name of post : Junior Executive (Architecture)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture. Candidates should have qualified GATE (Architecture and Planning) paper in 2020 or 2021 or 2022

Name of post :Manager (Official Language)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post-Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level OR Post-Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory / elective subject at Degree Level. Experience in translation relating to Glossary and from English to Hindi and Hindi to English preferably of Technical or Scientific Literature. Out of

which 05 years’ experience as an officer of any office of central/state Govt. including Public Sector Undertaking in the field of Raj Bhasha.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

No. of posts : 356

Qualification : Full Time Regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.

OR

Full Time Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum).

The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard)

Name of post : Junior Executive (Official Language)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Post-Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level or Post-Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory / elective subject at Degree Level. Experience of two years in Translation relating to

Glossary and from English to Hindi and Hindi to English preferably of Technical or Scientific literature.

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Official Language)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters

in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level.

OR

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects at graduation level.

OR

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as medium and compulsory/optional subjects or medium of examination at graduation level. Means if at graduation level Hindi is medium then English should be as compulsory/optional subject or if English is medium then Hindi should be as compulsory/optional subject.

OR

Graduation Degree from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as Compulsory / optional subjects or any one out of both as medium of examination and other as compulsory/ optional subject along with recognized Diploma/Certificate course of Hindi to English and

English to Hindi Translation or two years’ experience of Hindi to English and English to Hindi Translation at Central/State government offices including Government of India Undertakings or reputed organizations. Desirable: Knowledge of Hindi Typing.

02 years’ experience in translation work from English to Hindi or Vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertakings or reputed organizations.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.aai.aero/ from 22nd December 2022 to 21st January 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2