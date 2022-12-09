One of the most common goals of weight loss for a person is to reduce the fat around the waist also known as belly fat.

Meanwhile, the abdominal area seems to be literally the most stubborn zone in the body where all kind of fats gets accumulated over time and it is quite a long and difficult process to get a flat stomach, or in other words, to reduce the irksome belly fats.

A number of nutritionists advises people wanting to lose weight to start adopting the practice of eating mini meals as it is half the size of a regular fare and is light on digestion, reduces bloating and helps in shrinking the stomach.

Meanwhile, healthcare experts are also of the view that it is better to eat after every four hours and reduce our carbohydrate intake by 40% when we cross the age of 40 years.

While exercise and regular eating is a must for reducing belly fats, there isn’t any shortcut programme for losing weight fast and has to be done by making some major lifestyle changes.

To help you in your weight loss journey, we recommend you to have these 3 juices for reducing irksome belly fats-

Pomegranate juice

With its high amount of polyphenols, pomegranates can help in boosting metabolism, supporting weight loss and reduce the odd cravings for meals that we tend to get at times. Meanwhile, pomegranates are some of the tastiest fruits that are high in fibres and antioxidants and are effective in maintaining blood sugar levels. To make pomegranate juice, blend the arils (the small edible pink seeds inside the fruit) of some pomegranates for 15 to 20 seconds and then pour the juice into a jug through a strainer. Serve the juice in glasses to your family members. 5 to 6 large pomegranates should yield about 4 cups of juice.

Cabbage Juice

A cheap vegetable that is easily available in the market, cabbage are excellent for weight loss as it is high in fibre and low in calories. Research has found that a cup of cooked cabbage has only 34 calories. Meanwhile, a meal of cabbages helps us in getting energy as well a sense of fullness in the stomach. To make plain cabbage juice, chop a cabbage roughly in small pieces and add it into a blender. Fill half portion of the blender with water and blend it for about 5 minutes in a medium to high speed. Sieve the cabbage puree to separate the pulp from the liquid. While drinking the juice, you can add a pinch of salt to it so that it tastes better.

Carrot Juice

Research has found that carrot juice comprises of Vitamin A which helps in weight loss like belly fat and visceral fat. Moreover, it has also been revealed in scientific studies that carrots comprises of retinol (a natural form of vitamin A), beta-carotene, lycopene and other antioxidants which can aid in fat loss and they can protect the body from obesity-related complications. To make carrot juice, chop some carrots into small pieces, add it into a blender and pour half a cup of water in it. Blend the carrots till it becomes a puree of fine texture. Strain the juice through a fine mesh sieve and then serve.