Every person in this world would like to have a ‘magic pill’ that can surely ward away all the woes that the winter season generally brings in its wake.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra has recently described about the multiple health benefits of the ‘magic pill’ Amla or the Indian gooseberry in her ‘Food in Focus’ series on Instagram.

“The Indian gooseberry is just the magic pill you need to boost your overall health. From the common cold to diabetes, from nourishing your hair to relieving constipation, adding gooseberries to your diet every day brings with it a ton of health benefits,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

According to Batra, there are four reasons due to which you should always try to add Amla in your daily diet-

Enhances liver function

Amla possesses good amounts of phytochemicals like quercetin, gallic acid, corilagin and ellagic acids that aid body in detoxification and in fighting free radicals. Besides detoxifying the liver, Amla also keeps liver problems and diseases at bay and is therefore a perfect natural protector of this vital organ.

Improve blood glucose metabolism

Due to the presence of chromium, Amla is a superb anti-diabetic agent of the body. It helps to improve the glucose metabolism in diabetic patients therefore reducing the fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels in the body. If you are suffering from diabetes, you can include Amla without any worries in your diet. Healthcare experts always recommends their diabetic patients to have Amla as it is a great anti-diabetic fruit also known to boost immunity.

Increase hair growth

Amla extract could help prevent hair loss and increase hair growth by blocking the activity of a specific enzyme and promoting the proliferation of certain hair follicle cells. It is no secret that amla is an age-old ingredient used in haircare routines from ancient times. A large number of haircare products in the market like oils, shampoos and conditioners contain amla as one of the main ingredients.

Reduced Cholesterol Levels

According to Batra, amla might be useful in controlling high cholesterol. PPAR-? is the main protein involved in lipid and cholesterol metabolism. Amla helps to increase the level of PPAR-?, thereby reducing the level of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, VLDL cholesterol and triglycerides in the body.