Gardens are one of the common places of trips where we can spend a surreal time amidst nature in solitude.

A space where nature can manifest its ethereal beauty in full bloom, gardens are marvellous venues of paradise on Earth which borne fruit under the labour of a man’s hands.

It isn’t an uncommon sight to see some residences having beautiful gardens full of blooming plants and flowers and its beauty being a topic of gossip among people.

While we can plan, design and create our mini gardens in our houses with the help from various sources of information, there are some beautiful gardens in India that is a treasure house of botanical diversity.

Besides avid greenery and vibrant blooms, the stunning architecture of most of these gardens comprises of charming fountains, innovative sculptures, romantic lighting features, wonderful spots of resting and unique view points.

The 5 most beautiful gardens in India that you must visit for a refreshing trip amidst nature-

Rose Garden, Chandigarh

To witness the queen of flowers rose in all its glory, there isn’t any other perfect place to visit than Zakir Hussain Rose Garden located at Sector 16 in Chandigarh. The 30 acre area of this garden is home to around 50,000 rose bushes of 1600 different species. Established in 1967, the garden also comprises of other medicinal plants too in addition to roses. With its beautiful walking zones and well-maintained lawns, the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden is a place of delight for all nature lovers. Besides admiring the merry colours of roses with your eyes by strolling slowly in pleasure, you can also spend some quiet time in this garden by resting in the lawns and find solace in this beautiful place of nature situated amidst one of the busiest cities in India.

Valley of Flowers, Chamoli

As the name suggests, the Valley of Flowers is truly a breathtaking piece of natural hotspot on Earth where over 600 species of exotic flowers can gladden any person’s heart and mind. The Valley of Flowers National Park, which is spread over an area of 87 sq. km. in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and forms one of the two core zones (the other being the Nanda Devi National Park) of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. This hidden piece of natural hotspot is situated at an altitude of 3600 metres above sea level and the trek to this place goes through dense forests, cascading waterfalls and wild streams. The Valley is also home to some rare and amazing wildlife species like the gray langur, the flying squirrel, the Himalayan weasel, and black bear, the red fox, the lime butterfly, the snow leopard and Himalayan monal.

Lalbagh Garden, Bengaluru

Being situated in the Information Technology (IT) capital of India, Lalbagh Garden is one of the highly visited recreational spaces in India. The garden with an area of 240 acres houses India’s largest collection of tropical plants and sub-tropical plants. Some of the popular attractions of this garden includes a beautiful glasshouse that has modelled around London’s Crystal Palace and a watchtower perched on top of a 3000 million years old rocky outcrop built by Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru. The Lalbagh Lake is also another major tourist attraction of the garden as it is complete with walking trails, a bridge and a mini waterfall.

Tulip Garden, Srinagar

With 68 varieties of tulips, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is another one of those floral paradise in India which you should visit to get a jaw dropping experience of an amazing vista. The largest tulip garden in Asia, spread over an area of about 30 hectares, is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with an overview of Dal Lake. The garden is built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces. Apart from tulips, there are 46 varieties of other flowers like hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus.

Hanging Garden, Mumbai

The Hanging Garden, located in the financial capital of India i.e. Mumbai, are terraced gardens perched at the top of Malabar Hill and is one of the most visited recreational space in India. It was originally built in 1881 for the British Governor, Lord Mountbatten and designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the designer of Central Park in New York. One of the unique features of Hanging Garden includes hedges carved into various shapes of animals. The garden gives perfect views of Arabian Sea, South Mumbai and Queen’s Necklace.