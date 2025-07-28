Guwahati: After years of speculation, the Chinese Communist regime in Beijing has begun construction on a colossal hydropower dam in the Tibet Autonomous Region, prompting cautious observation and concerns in India.

The continuous hydroelectric activities on the Yarlung Zangbo/Tsangpo River in the seismically active Tibetan Plateau are feared to cause suffering for millions of people in the lower riparian countries, impacting their agriculture, fish production, and regular consumption.

Often referred to as Asia’s “water tower” or “source,” Tibet feeds numerous rivers that support over 1.5 billion people across South and Southeast Asia.

Beijing’s latest project on the Tsangpo River’s dramatic loop around Namcha Barwa Mountain in the Medog region of southeastern Tibet — just 30 kilometers from Arunachal Pradesh (which China claims as South Tibet) — has raised further concerns for the Union government in New Delhi.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the dam in Nyingchi on July 19, 2025, calling it a “project of the century.”Beijing first announced plans for the dam in 2020 as part of its five-year plan, aiming to harness the hydropower potential of the Tibetan Plateau, with feasibility studies dating back to the 1980s.

The project was fully approved in December 2024, with plans for five cascade hydropower stations and a total investment of USD 167.8 billion. Once completed and operational (tentatively by 2033), it is expected to generate nearly 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually.

Originating from the western Tibetan glacier near Manasarovar Lake, the Tsangpo flows eastward through hilly terrain, entering Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang, before reaching Assam as the Brahmaputra (also known as Luit).

The mighty river continues its journey into Bangladesh, where it merges with the Padma River before emptying into the Bay of Bengal.

New Delhi has been monitoring Chinese infrastructure projects on the river and has raised the issue with Beijing on multiple occasions. As a lower riparian country with established rights to the river’s water, India has expressed concerns over the mega hydro projects in the Tibetan region.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated these concerns, emphasizing the need for transparency and consultation with downstream nations.

The development has also prompted New Delhi to accelerate work on a hydroelectric dam on the Siang, which is expected to act as a shield against sudden water releases from the Chinese dam.

India proposes the 11,000-megawatt Upper Siang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to mitigate the potential impacts of upstream developments.

The current interim government in Dhaka recently stated that Beijing has assured that no water diversion (or use for irrigation purposes) will occur under the project, and, therefore, it should not affect the water flow to downstream countries.

Earlier, Communist China defended its decision to proceed with the Medog hydropower station, asserting that it is “fully within China’s sovereignty” and aims to accelerate clean energy development while proactively responding to climate change.

However, Tibetans, both inside and outside Tibet, have frequently protested the damming of their sacred rivers, which they view as an imperialistic act by Beijing.

The Communist administration in Beijing occupied Tibet in the 1950s with military force. Tibetans continue to fight for greater autonomy to safeguard their religious, cultural, and political rights.

Additionally, Beijing has launched heavy resource exploitation in the region, leading to uncontrolled deforestation and infrastructural development.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who supports the Siang hydropower project, termed the Medog dam a “ticking water bomb” for the residents of the frontier state.

Khandu fears that control over the river flow by an unfriendly neighboring government could jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of downstream families, particularly the Adi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded differently to the Chinese project on the Tsangpo. The saffron leader argued that the Brahmaputra is a mighty river and does not depend solely on Tibetan water, so he is not immediately worried about the development.

Nonetheless, this remains a matter of serious deliberation for all involved.