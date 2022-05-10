New Delhi: China is reportedly going to build a hydropower dam on the Tibetan plateau using artificial intelligence while ensuring there is no human labour.

The Yangqu dam on the Tibetan plateau is set to be assembled layer by layer, like with 3D printing, The South China Morning Post first reported.

The grand structure will reportedly be built through AI using 3D printing techniques.

The Yangqu hydropower plant is set to be completed in the next two years and will reportedly provide electricity to Henan province.

At Yangqu, a central AI system will be used to oversee a massive automated assembly line that starts with a fleet of unmanned trucks used to transport construction materials to parts of the worksite, per the scientists.

Once the materials arrive, unmanned bulldozers and pavers will turn them into a layer of the dam, and then rollers equipped with sensors will help to press each layer so that they become firm and durable.

Per the paper, when a layer is complete, the robots will send information about the state of construction back to the AI system.

However, the mining of the construction material will still have to be done manually, the researchers noted.

The AI system and its army of robots will help eliminate human error, such as when roller operators don’t keep to a straight line or when truck drivers deliver materials to the wrong spot, said lead author Liu Tianyun of Tsinghua University, according to SCMP.