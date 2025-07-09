China’s Yarlung Tsangpo dam a 'ticking water bomb', warns Arunachal CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has raised serious concerns over China’s construction of a massive hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, close to the Indian border, calling it a “ticking water bomb” that poses a significant threat to the region.

In an interview with news agency, Khandu said the dam project, being developed by China on the Tibetan side of the river—known as the Brahmaputra in India—is a matter of grave concern, particularly because China is not a signatory to any international water-sharing treaties.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The issue is that China cannot be trusted. No one knows what they might do,” Khandu said, adding that the dam could present an existential threat to indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh. “This is going to cause an existential threat to our tribes and our livelihoods. It is quite serious because China could even use this as a sort of ‘water bomb’,” he said.

Khandu pointed out that if China were bound by international agreements, the dam could have had benefits, such as controlling summer flooding in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh. “But China is not a signatory, and that is the problem,” he said.

He warned that an unregulated release of water from the dam could have devastating impacts on the Siang belt and local communities such as the Adi tribe. “Their property, land, and especially human life could suffer severe consequences,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The chief minister also stated that the Arunachal Pradesh government, in consultation with the central government, has initiated the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to serve as a defence mechanism and ensure water security for the region.

Khandu said there is a lack of information from the Chinese side. “We believe China is either about to start or has already started work. But they do not share any information,” he said. He also warned that the completion of the dam could reduce the water flow in the Siang and Brahmaputra rivers.

He added that the Indian project, once completed, could help meet water demands and mitigate risks associated with sudden water releases from the Chinese dam. “There will definitely be flooding if China releases water, but it can be controlled,” he said.

In March, the central government stated that it is “carefully” monitoring developments related to the Brahmaputra river and China’s dam plans, and is taking steps to safeguard India’s interests.

The Chinese project was announced following Premier Li Keqiang’s visit to the border region in 2021. In 2024, China reportedly approved a five-year, $137 billion plan to build the hydropower dam, which is expected to generate 60,000 MW of electricity, making it the largest of its kind. The site is located in a seismically active zone of the Himalayas, raising additional environmental and safety concerns.