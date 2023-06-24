Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a resolute response to what he termed an armed mutiny led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The rebel leader, in a statement on Saturday, announced that he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to overthrow the military leadership.

The situation, unfolding with many details still unclear, appears to be the most significant domestic crisis Putin has faced since ordering a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which he referred to as a “special military operation,” in February of last year.

During a televised address, Putin condemned the mutiny as a “stab in the back” and attributed it to “excessive ambitions and vested interests” that resulted in treason.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ri Bhoi Regional Committee plans second phase of border talks with Assam

He emphasized that the mutiny posed a threat to Russia and its people, promising a harsh response to those involved.

“All those who deliberately chose the path of betrayal, who plotted an armed insurrection, who resorted to blackmail and terrorist methods, will face inevitable punishment,” Putin declared.

He assured that they would be held accountable both by the law and the Russian people.

Prigozhin, the mercenary leader, had demanded the presence of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff, whom he sought to oust for their alleged mishandling of the war against Ukraine.

Also Read: Manipur: Women protesters blocking roads as armed miscreants open fire, says Army

Prigozhin claimed to have seized control of the city of Rostov, located near the Ukrainian border.

He asserted that he commanded a force of 25,000 fighters who aimed to “restore justice.” However, he failed to provide evidence to support his claim that the military had targeted and killed numerous members of his Wagner private militia in an airstrike, a claim refuted by the defence ministry.