London: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as a member of Parliament, citing attempts by a House of Commons committee to force him out.

Johnson, known for his role in leading Brexit and his divisive leadership style, expressed his dismay in a letter after receiving a letter from the committee investigating allegations that he lied to lawmakers regarding lockdown-breaking parties during the pandemic, commonly referred to as ‘Partygate.’

In his letter, Johnson stated that the committee’s forthcoming report on Partygate is flawed and biased, but due to the committee’s unfair process, he has no formal means to challenge its findings. Consequently, he has decided to step down immediately and trigger a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Notably, Johnson became the first sitting UK prime minister to be fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a gathering in Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier this year, he admitted to unintentionally misleading Parliament about the incident in his testimony before the committee.

By resigning on his own terms, Johnson takes control of his political career’s conclusion. Avoiding a by-election or potential seat loss in the next general election allows him to avoid public rejection.

However, Johnson’s current approval ratings suggest that such claims may not hold true.

In his statement, Johnson condemned the investigation as a “witch hunt” seeking revenge for Brexit and aiming to overturn the 2016 referendum result.

He also criticized the government led by Sunak, stating that when he left office, the polls showed a narrow gap between parties, which has now significantly widened.

Johnson emphasized the urgent need for the Conservative Party to regain its momentum and rekindle belief in the nation’s potential.