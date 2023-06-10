Shillong: In an ongoing investigation into the establishment of illegal coke oven plants in the Shallang area of West Khasi Hills, the Meghalaya Police informed the High Court that the operators behind these illicit operations are primarily based in Assam.

The police have conducted raids to apprehend the culprits involved.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi, the investigation has revealed that the actual owners and operators of the illegal coke plants are predominantly located in Assam.

Furthermore, the probe has uncovered several benami transactions, leading the authorities to request the inclusion of Section 53(1) of the Benami Prohibition Act, 2016, in the ongoing case.

The DGP stated that the illegal coke plants were operating on land belonging to the Sohbar clan.

Under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a notice was issued to the “manager/agent” of the clan.

The investigation found that the land on which the illegal coke oven plants were operating is owned by 32 individuals, all of whom are females, primarily elderly women, according to the DGP’s affidavit.

The police have issued Section 41A CrPC notices to the individuals involved, with the majority of the 28 persons based in Assam and only a few residing in Meghalaya.

Raids were carried out in both Assam and Meghalaya to apprehend these individuals; however, they have evaded capture and are currently absconding.

The police have not made any arrests thus far. Should the accused individuals not be located soon, the authorities have stated their intention to initiate appropriate action under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC.

In December 2022, a total of 57 illegal coke oven plants were shut down in Shallang.

An FIR was registered under Sections 188/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act. Subsequently, the Forest and Environment Department requested the inclusion of additional sections, including 379 and 120B of the IPC, Section 3(1) with 21 of the MMDR Act, 1957, Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act, 1908, in the FIR.

In May, the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the state’s efforts to combat this menace and ordered them to identify the individuals responsible for the establishment of the illegal coke plants and take appropriate legal action against them.