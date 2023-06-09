SHILLONG: Authorities in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya have seized a Heroin consignment worth Rs 28 crore in Mawryngkneng.

The seizure was made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Heroin consignment, weighing 3.99 kilograms and having an estimated market value of worth Rs 27.94 crore.

The drugs were smuggled through the porous India-Myanmar border.

Also read: Meghalaya | After formalin, imported fishes found contaminated with bacteria

The drugs were seized along the national highway 44.

One person has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of the Heroin consignment.

The Heroin consignment was concealed in as many as 307 soap cases.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the consignment had come from Manipur via Mizoram.