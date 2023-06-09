SHILLONG: Just a day after formalin was found in imported fishes, a consignment of frozen fishes in Meghalaya has been found contaminated with fungus and bacteria.

“The samples have also tested positive for serious fungal and bacterial contamination,” a senior Meghalaya health official told PTI.

On Thursday (June 08), the Meghalaya government banned sale of imported fishes after a sample of river fishes shipment tested positive for presence of formalin.

The ban imposed by the Meghalaya government is for a period of 15 days.

Out of the 40 samples tested, formalin presence was detected in 30 of them.

