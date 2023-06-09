GUWAHATI: District commissioner (DC) of Kamrup-Metro in Assam – Pallav Gopal Jha – has directed all agencies and department, engaged in construction works across Guwahati, to stop all digging work.

Jha has directed the Public Works Department-Roads (PWD-R), Guwahati Jal Board, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Guwahati Smart City Ltd to immediately stop all kinds of digging works in Guwahati, Assam.

This direction from the district commissioner (DC) of Kamrup-Metro in Assam came just a day after a class 11 student of Little Flower School in Guwahati died in an accident after encountering a manhole, dug up by the side of a road, while travelling in a scooter.

“If such tranches are not protected by barricade or repaired immediately, such incidents may continue to occur in near future,” the DC of Kamrup-Metro district in Assam stated in the notification released on Friday (June 09).

It added: “With the ensuing rainy season, chances of such incidents have increased manifold causing threat to the lives and properties of the public in general.”

Notably, the police, on Friday (June 09), arrested the director of a construction company was arrested in connection with a case registered over the accident that killed the class 11 student in Guwahati on June 08.

It may be mentioned here that as many as four (4) first information report (FIR) have been filed at the Dispur police station in Guwahati in connection with the June 08 accident.

The FIRs have been filed against contractors, engineers and government officials engaged in works related to laying of pipes for water supply.