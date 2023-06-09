GUWAHATI: Director of a construction company in Assam has been arrested by the police based on an FIR.

The arrested individual has been identified as B Balaji.

Balaji is the director of the AK Constructions company, which is engaged in civic works in Guwahati city of Assam.

The company is engaged in water supply project in several parts of Guwahati in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the company came under the scanner following the accident near Rajdhani Masjid area in Guwahati city of Assam that claimed the life of a class 11 student.

The accident happened due to a pit dug by the construction company for laying of pipes for supply of drinking water.

The director of the construction company was arrested based on an FIR lodged by the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board after noticing discrepancies and negligence in work.

Balaji was arrested by the police from the office of the company at Narengi area in Guwahati city of Assam.

AK Construction is owned by MV Rao.