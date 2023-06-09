Guwahati: Assam activist Bhaben Handique has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud seeking a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into the Louis Berger bribery scam.

In a letter to, activist Bhaben Handique has made an appeal to CJI D Y Chandrachud to take steps for monitoring the progress of the CBI investigation into Louis Berger bribery scam by the Supreme Court.

“The Louis Berger Scam, which has come to light in Guwahati, Assam, is a matter of grave concern for all Indians, as it involves significant allegations of corruption and bribery. The Guwahati High Court, vide Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 85/2015, has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation( CBI) (FIR No RC AC1 2017 A 0006) to look into the matter. However, there is growing public anxiety that crucial aspects of the case might not be thoroughly investigated, and justice may not be served.

“In light of this, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider monitoring the progress of the case to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” the letter read.

“Your intervention will undoubtedly instill confidence in the minds of the public and reinforce our faith in the Indian judiciary,” the letter further said.

“The Louis Berger Scam is a stark reminder of the persistent issue of corruption that plagues our country. It is crucial that those involved in such illicit activities are brought to justice, and the judiciary must play a proactive role in ensuring that the guilty are held accountable. By taking up this case, the Supreme Court will send a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated, and that the rule of law will continue to prevail in our democracy,” activist Handique said in his letter.

Earlier, activist Bhaben Handique raised questions before the CBI over the inordinate delay in completing the probe into the Louis Berger bribery scam.

The CBI, which started an investigation into the Rs 6.5 crore Louis Berger bribery scam in 2018, on the directive of the Gauhati High Court, has failed to make any headway since then.

“The investigation has hit roadblocks because some high-profile people are involved in the scam. Perhaps, the central agency has stopped the probe midway as certain quarters have pressurized the CBI to not proceed with the inquiry,” Handique had said.