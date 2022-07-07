Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, has agreed to step down as the PM.

At the very heart of the politics behind the efforts to oust Boris Johnson as UK PM, is an unusual India-Pakistani ‘alliance’.

UK MPs Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid were the first to among the cabinet ministers to the resign that led to mass stepping down of ministers from the Boris Johnson government.

Sajid Javid was the first to resign as health secretary, followed by Rishi Sunak who stepped down as chancellor, the second most powerful position in the cabinet.

Rishi Sunak, who resigned Tuesday as Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, has been arguably the most prominent figure in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, seen for a time as Johnson’s most likely successor, The Telegraph reported.

Sunak had a swift rise from his first election to Parliament in 2015.

In February 2020, when he was 39 years old, Johnson appointed him chancellor, the government’s chief financial officer and often second in power only to the prime minister.

However, The Daily Telegraph is offering odds on the runners and riders and the top contenders to take the throne: “Rishi Sunak (3/1); Sajid Javid (10/1); Jeremy Hunt (8/1); Liz Truss (8/1); Penny Mordaunt (4/1); Nadhim Zahawi (the former education secretary who has replaced Sunak as chancellor) (10/1).”

After 50 ministers resigned, the pressure on Boris Johnson increased. Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who has only been in post for two days, publicly called for the PM to “go now”.

Immediately afterwards, newly appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan resigned, saying she had “pleaded” with the PM to resign.

This lead Boris to stand down and agreeing to resign from the post of president.

Boris Johnson will continue to serve as prime minister until the autumn to allow a new leadership contest to take place.