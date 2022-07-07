British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to resign soon.

Boris Johnson has agreed to step down as the leader of the Conservative Party, 10 Downing Street said on Thursday.

However, Johnson will continue as the British Prime Minister until a new leader is elected.

The development comes after over 50 ministers, including 3 cabinet ministers, quit the government since Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to the country on Thursday.

A 10 Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

Boris Johnson was appointed as the UK PM in July 2019 after he won the Tory leadership contest.