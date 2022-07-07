IMPHAL: The situation at the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur continues to be tense following killing of two youths from state in Myanmar.

The Tengnoupal district administration in Manipur has imposed prohibitory orders in Moreh to avert any untoward incident in the area due to the tense situation.

Notably, two youths (Tamils) from the Northeast state of Manipur were allegedly shot dead in Myanmar.

Both the youths hailed from India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur.

The deceased persons have been identified as M Iyanar and P Mohon of Moreh in Manipur.

The duo was alleged shot dead at Tamu in Myanmar on Tuesday.

The locals at Moreh in Manipur have been demanding handing over the bodies of the deceased youths by Myanmar authorities.

Reportedly, some of the Moreh locals crossed over to Myanmar and pelted stones and burnt down a Myanmar military outpost on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the Manipur government officials and police have asked the locals at Moreh not to cross over to Myanmar.

Notably, most of the India-Myanmar border in Manipur is porous and people freely cross over to other side during daytime for trade and other activities.

People of different communities – Manipuri, Tamil, Kuki and others reside on both sides of the border, who occasionally visit each other by taking a permit in the border.

Meanwhile, civil societies at Moreh in Manipur have asked the Manipur government to take up the matter with the Myanmar authority.