Two youths from the Northeast state of Manipur were allegedly shot dead in Myanmar.

Both the youths hailed from India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur.

The deceased persons have been identified as M Iyanar and P Mohon of Moreh in Manipur.

The duo was alleged shot dead at Tamu in Myanmar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the locals at Moreh in Manipur have kept their shops closed as a protest to the killings.

On the other hand, the officials from India are in touch with Myanmar authorities on the matter.

The bodies of the two deceased youths from Moreh in Manipur are likely be handed over to the family on Wednesday.

It is being alleged that the duo was shot by a militia group, supported by the Myanmar Army.

The youths from Manipur were allegedly shot dead when they tried cross the border to meet their friends.

The duo was reportedly shot dead by armed miscreants at Tamu Ward No 10 near Buddhist Temple in Myanmar on Tuesday at around 11 am.

P Mohon was an auto rickshaw driver and he got married around two weeks ago, while M Iyanar was earning livelihood by running a small time business in the border town.