IMPHAL: The residence of director of Manipur agriculture department – N Gojendra Singh came under attack for a second time.

The second attack at the residence of the director of Manipur agriculture department came in less than a week after the first attack.

However, no casualty was reported in the latest attack at the Manipur official’s residence as the China-made grenade did not explode.

The unexploded grenade was recovered by a family member of the Manipur government official from near the entrance gate to the house.

Bomb experts and Manipur police personnel rushed to the residence of the official at Tera Sapam Leirak in Imphal West of Manipur.

CCTV footage recovered from near the area show an unidentified individual lobbing the hand grenade.

Thus far, no underground rebel outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On June 24, the residence of Manipur agricultural department director N Gojendro Singh was targeted by miscreants.

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off outside the residence of Manipur agricultural department director N Gojendro Singh in Imphal.

On June 26, unidentified miscreants hurled grenade at the house of another senior government official in Imphal, Manipur.

The residence of director of panchayat and rural development department – Pangeijam Gojendro at Imphal East in Manipur was targetted.

A China-made grenade was hurled at the house of the senior Manipur government official.

The grenade fell near the bathroom of the house.

Although, a section of the house was damaged in the blast, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.