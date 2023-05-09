New Delhi: Paramilitary forces in Pakistan have taken former Prime Minister Imran Khan into custody from a court premises in Islamabad, according to local broadcaster GEO TV.

Khan was reportedly apprehended in connection with a corruption case.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has accused the Rangers of occupying the Islamabad High Court and subjecting lawyers to torture.

A senior PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted in Urdu that Khan’s car had been surrounded and that he had been abducted by the Rangers.

In response, the party has called for protests across the country.