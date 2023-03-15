Lahore: Pakistan Police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed outside his residence in Lahore on Tuesday night, as authorities prepared to arrest the 70-year-old former cricket star.

The charges against Khan relate to the alleged unlawful sale of gifts to foreign dignitaries.

Under Pakistan’s Toshakhana law, politicians can retain official state gifts by paying a certain percentage of their value to the government. Last week, charges were filed against Khan in an anti-corruption court, prompting police to issue an arrest warrant when he ignored several summons.

Hundreds of Khan’s supporters gathered outside his residence to prevent his arrest, and the police responded with water cannons and tear gas.

Tragically, one activist of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was killed during the clash with police.

In response, Khan released a video message in which he called on the people to “fight for their rights” and to never accept “this rule by one man”.

On Monday, the Lahore police booked Khan in a case related to the killing of the PTI worker – Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah – in a road accident.

This is the 81st FIR against Khan since the PML-N-led federal coalition came into power 11 months ago.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy.