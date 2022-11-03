New Delhi: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was injured when an unidentified gunman opened fire at a rally in Wazirabad on Thursday.

The man believed to have fired at Imran Khan said he had come to kill the former Prime Minister because he believed that he was “misleading” people.

“He [Khan] was misleading the people, and I couldn’t bear it,” the suspect said in a video.

The information minister confirmed the footage was recorded by police.

The man suspected of attacking Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan has been shot dead, news agency AFP reported, quoting Khan’s aide.

According to reports, the incident took place during a march taken out by former PM Khan against Pakistan’s Shahbaz Sharif government from Lahore to Islamabad.

One person died and at least nine people including Imran Khan were injured in the attack.

The police have arrested a person on the charge of firing and is trying to find out the motive behind firing at the rally.

Alleged shooter; I did it because he (Imran Khan) is misleading people – I did my best to try & kill him – only him & no one else

Q: Why did you think of doing this?

A: I thought that there is Azan happening and they are playing music on a deck. I decided to do this the day … pic.twitter.com/RoTskPfy5M — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 3, 2022

The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

According to police, the attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province where Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image, reports said.

TRT World read Senator @FaisalJavedKhan’s message after assassination attempt on Imran Khan. #?????_???_?????_???_????_?? pic.twitter.com/uLLtJ7brca — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

“He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the leg,” said an official.