KARACHI: Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf is no more.

General Musharraf passed away at the American Hospital in Dubai on Sunday (February 5).

He died at the age of 79 after a long bout of serious illness.

Notably, General Pervez Musharraf was on a self-imposed exile for several years.

It is yet to be known, whether his body will be brought back to Pakistan for burial.

Musharraf’s organs suffered malfunctioning because of an ailment called amyloidosis.

This disease affects connective tissues and organs, inhibiting normal functioning.

It’s a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues.

Musharraf had been living in Dubai for the last eight years.

He was facing charges in Pakistan for the assassination of former PM Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

Musharraf became the tenth Pakistan President after a successful bloodless military coup in 1999.

He served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan from 1998 to 2001.

He was also known to be the architect of the 1999 Kargil war with India.

General Pervez Musharraf was born in New Delhi in 1943 during the British Raj.

He was four years old when his parents moved to the newly-created Pakistan in 1947.

His father served in the Pakistan foreign ministry, while his mother was a teacher.

Musharraf’s family subscribed a moderate, tolerant brand of Islam.

Musharraf was raised in Karachi and Istanbul.

He studied mathematics at Forman Christian College in Lahore.

He was also educated at the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

Musharraf entered the Pakistan Military Academy in 1961.

He was commissioned into the artillery regiment of the Pakistan Army in 1964.

Musharraf saw action during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 as a second lieutenant.

He oversaw policies against terrorism, becoming a key player in the American-led war on terror.

Musharraf pushed for social liberalism under his enlightened moderation program.

He also promoted economic liberalisation.

Musharraf’s presidency coincided with a rise of overall gross domestic product by around 50%.