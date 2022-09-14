AGARTALA: Tripura Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Tuesday appealed to the whole “Tiprasa ” community to discard political differences for the greater cause of the community.

In a social media live stream, Debbarman said, “I personally want that when we shall meet the government of India for negotiation on our constitutional demand, we all should speak in the same language. No political party, civil society or any other group who works for the Tiprasa society can deny the fact that injustice has been meted out against the Tiprasa people.”

“The whole North East accepts it. That is why I am going to host an all-party meeting to discuss the matter. We all should stand together disregarding the political and ideological differences when we shall be confronting the government of India for a permanent solution of our problems”, Debbarma told his followers.

The Chief of Tipra motha who is in Delhi for a bunch of legal petitions he had filed challenging CAA and for a legal remedy to 10,323 retrenchment teachers, he said, “I have a commitment to the 10,323 teachers and I am doing my best. In the CAA case also, the Supreme Court has said that Tripura and Assam should be judged differently from the rest of the country. This is a positive indication that we have received from the Apex court of the country.”

Debbarman also said that he wants to get rid of the formation and break down of political parties with new slogans and demands.

“After the TMV accord, ATTF was formed. As ATTF signed the peace accord, NLFT took its place. IPFT signed a pact with the centre now TIPRA emerged to take its space. If TIPRA goes for an understanding, someone else will come forward. This is why I don’t want TIPRA as a political party to raise the voice Solution but all political parties, civil societies and NGOs join the chorus”, he added.