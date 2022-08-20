Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday directed the cops to launch a crackdown on the miscreants acting as stumbling blocks in the development of the state’s largest industrial estate.

Aggrieved to hear the grievances directly from the owners of industries in the Bodhjungnagar industrial area located on the outskirts of Agartala city, Dr. Saha issued necessary directions to the police and civil administration to resolve the impeding factors.

Addressing a gathering of industry owners at Industrial Growth Centre, CM Dr Saha said, “I have been told by the industrialists that despite lodging FIRs police are not taking any action against the miscreants. This should not be done. If we fail to create a conducive atmosphere in the area for industries to flourish, how can the state progress? Law and order is one of the key concerns. Miscreants break the boundaries, but enough security personnel are not deployed in the area. This should be stopped immediately”.

The Industrial area has been facing multiple problems owing to the interference of pro-talk militants and anti-social elements.

The Chief Minister directed the newly appointed DGP of Tripura police to take swift action as per the law against these issues.

He also assured the industrialists of overall support from the end of state government.

“There are some problems associated with the scarcity of gas and frequent power outages. All these issues will be sorted out very shortly”, he assured.

The Chief Minister also informed the industrialists that a sum of Rs 22.1 crore has been approved under PM Gati Shakti scheme for power-related issues in the industrial belt.

According to department sources, there are altogether 124 units in the estate out of which only 69 are operational. The rest of them are either under construction or put to hold.