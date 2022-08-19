AGARTALA: Tripura police department has constituted a high-level inquiry panel to investigate the security lapses in police headquarters after a recent theft that took place in the police headquarters.

Issuing a press statement, the police said, “On the intervening night of 15-16/08/2022 some bundles of files meant for weeding, destruction and also some dormant files lying in an isolated cabin of PHQ were stolen/damaged by miscreants. In this regard, a case was registered at West Agartala Police Station immediately after the incident.”

The statement further read, “All files have been recovered due to immediate action by police within a few hours of the incident. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case. During the preliminary investigation of the case, prima facie, it appears to be the work of drug addicts. In this connection, a high-level enquiry by a senior police officer has been ordered and all the security lapses are being taken care of.”

An FIR was lodged on Tuesday in West Agartala police station. Police immediately launched a probe and almost all the stolen files were recovered.

Five persons involved in this crime have been arrested so far, the officer-in-charge of the Agartala police station Subrata Chakraborty said.

All the arrested persons are under judicial custody now. However, another senior police officer at the headquarters said that they are yet to know the exact reasons behind the “mysterious crime”.

“However, our probe is on to know the reason and intention of the theft. The security of the PHQ is being reviewed to prevent any recurrence in the future and necessary action is being taken for the security lapse,” the official said.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the “unprecedented stealing”. The CPIM also demanded a high-level probe on the matter.