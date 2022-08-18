Guwahati: Lanka police has arrested a youth for allegedly raping a Class 12 girl in Central Assam’s Hojai district, officials said on Thursday.

The youth allegedly raped the school girl at a pharmacy located in Lanka Tiniali on Wednesday, police said.



The police have also arrested one staff of the pharmacy for his role in the gruesome incident, said an official.



Police said that the arrested youth enticed the victim and took her to the pharmacy to commit the crime.



After the incident, the girl managed to flee and lodged a complaint at Udali Police Outpost under Lanka Police Station.