Guwahati: Four persons including three minor boys have allegedly raped a woman on the outskirts of Central Assam’s Morigaon town, the police said on Saturday.

Morigaon district Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Natarajan said of the four accused, at least three are juveniles.

The victim has alleged that the boys had filmed the entire act on a mobile phone.

One accused has been apprehended by the police on Saturday and he is being questioned.

Another accused is absconding and the police are looking for them.

Meanwhile, the police are also conducting operations to identify the other two accused.

According to police sources, the victim’s husband lives in Arunachal Pradesh, and there was uneasiness in the family once the woman informed them about the incident. The case was reported late due to a family dispute.

It was also reported that the incident took place at a cremation ground. Natarajan, however, said this could not be confirmed as of now.

The SP further said that they have been investigating whether the video that was shot by the accused was circulated or not.