AGARTALA: A 15-year-old girl has allegedly been gangraped by four youths in Tripura.

The incident has been reported from North Tripura district.

Three of the four accused have been arrested, Tripura police informed on Saturday.

Tripura police is, meanwhile, on a manhunt to nab the fourth accused in the case.

The accused, reportedly, kidnapped the minor girl while she was returning from tuition in the evening on Friday.

Also read: Tripura University becomes fourth most preferred varsity among students in India

Then they took her to a forest and raped her.

After raping the girl, the accused abandoned her at a playground.

The police rescued the victim girl late on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital.