AGARTALA: Tripura University has become the fourth most preferred varsity among students in India for post-graduate programmes.

This was claimed vice chancellor of Tripura University – Ganga Prasad Prasain.

Tripura University, the lone central varsity in Tripura has an intake capacity of 3031 students for 43 courses in 39 departments.

However, over 2.94 lakh students have expressed their desire to study at the Tripura University in 2022-23 session.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held across 66 universities in India between September 1 and 11.

“Banaras Hindu University topped the list in terms of students’ preference with receipt of 3.54 lakh applications. 2.94 lakh students marked Tripura University as one of their preferences,” Prasain said.

The preference for admission at Tripura University is highest among the universities in the Northeast.

The CUET record stated that Tripura University is followed by Manipur University and North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya.