AGARTALA: In a major success in Tripura police’s efforts towards neutralizing the left over factions of militant groups, a total of six rebels – including four listed ultras of the proscribed NLFT-BM surrendered on Friday.

Two others have been identified as their link-men.

Tripura police said that on July 21, four armed NLFT-BM insurgents identified as Umesh Kolai aka Uklai (42), Fanijoy Reang alias Sathukri aka Athukri (39), Victor Jamatia (47) alias Halam and Uttam Kishore Jamatia (42) alias Usha of Khupuilong entered into Tripura from Bangladesh through Ganganagar border of Dhalai district with the purpose of kidnapping, extortion etc.

They moved in the jungle areas of Ganganagar, Mungiakami, Ompi and Killa PSS.

Sensing their movement inside the state, intelligence based special operations were launched involving Tripura state rifles and police.

Also read: Tripura | Rudrasagar lake preservation issue: Submit final report on sluice gate by August 29, HC tells state govt

As a result of which, the group faced hardships to move and even survive in the deep jungle of Baramura Range.

Under pressure, the militants laid down arms before the Tripura police.

Besides them, two NLFT collaborators Surjya Kishore Jamatia (60) and Brajendra Reang (60) also surrendered.

“During surrender, they deposited the following arms: Ammunition and documents of the NLFT extremist group. AK-56 Rifle- 01 with 02 Magazines and 60 rounds, M-20 Pistol-01 with 01 Magazine and 05 rounds, .38 Pistol 01 with 01 Magazine and 15 rounds, Extortion Notice Book of NLFT-01 No (50 pages) and Notice pad (money receipt)-01 No (50 pages),” Tripura police informed.