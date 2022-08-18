Agartala: Police are clueless about the unidentified miscreants who have stolen 165 files from the high-security Tripura Police headquarters in Agartala.

Miscreants had stolen the files mostly belonging to the Crime Branch of Tripura police on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

The police have arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

The Tripura Police headquarters is guarded by the elite Tripura State Rifles.

A senior police officer said the files meant for weeding, destruction of various illegal cultivation and installations and also some dormant files kept in an isolated cabin of police headquarters were stolen and damaged by miscreants.

“An FIR was lodged on Tuesday in West Agartala police station. Police immediately launched a probe and almost all the stolen files were recovered. Five persons involved in this crime have been arrested so far,” the officer-in-charge of the Agartala police station Subrata Chakraborty said.

However, another senior police officer at the headquarters said that they are yet to know the exact reasons behind the “mysterious crime”.

“However, our probe is on to know the reason and intention of the theft. The security of the PHQ is being reviewed to prevent any recurrence in the future and necessary action is being taken for the security lapse,” the official said.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the “unprecedented stealing”.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar also in a letter to Chief Minister Manik Saha demanded a high-level inquiry into the case.