AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a large number of files have reportedly been stolen from the headquarters of the Tripura police.

The files were reportedly stolen on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Tripura has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has alleged that the files were stolen by police officers who are close to the leaders of the ruling BJP in the state.

“Around 20 to 25 files that were stolen contained evidence and records pertaining to smuggling of drugs by few BJP leaders,” Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said.

He added: “Some of the stolen files were also related to TSR recruitment scam.”

The Tripura Congress MLA also alleged that the BJP leaders tried to kill two birds with one stone – “by labelling CM Manik Saha as a failed home minister, under whose regime files were stolen from one of the highest security zone, and also keeping the corrupt BJP leaders away from the ambit of investigations”.

“The CM must order a judicial inquiry into the incident to unearth the truth,” Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said.

Meanwhile, the Tripura police has informed that as many as 86 files were stolen from its headquarters in Agartala.

Moreover, five persons have also been arrested in connection with the incident, police informed.