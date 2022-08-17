AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on the occasion of Independence Day launched a helpline number for people who have been politically oppressed by the party in power.

The main motive of the helpline is to become the voice of people who are silent due to political pressure, said Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

“We are all aware of the law and order situation of the state. We are trying to build confidence among the people giving them hope that we are here. They can use the WhatsApp number to flag their issues with us. There can be issues related to their road, transportation, corruption in public works etc. The Congress party will take up these issues to raise before the government through political movements. This way the Congress will become the voice of the voiceless”, Roy Barman explained.

He also said that the ruling party has created an atmosphere of terror and whoever tried to charge their voice against the ruling party, they were either harassed physically or fell prey to terror squads of the BJP.

“The people who are at the brunt of political violence can’t protest because they are reeling under fear. Their families are under threat but the Congress has no such fear. Our only commitment is with the people”, said Roy Barman.

Sources in the Congress party also said that it would soon start extensive campaigns in various parts of the state to regain the base Congress party.