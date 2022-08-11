AGARTALA: Tripura Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the attack on MLA Sudip Roy Barman and other party leaders on Thursday.

“We strongly condemn the brutal attack done to Sri Sudip Roy Barman Ji and other Congress leaders by the BJP goons,” Tripura Congress stated.

The Tripura Congress further said that it hopes that “the common people will give the perfect answer (to the attack) through the ballot”.

Senior Tripura Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, on Thursday, once again came under attack from miscreants.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was attacked by miscreants while he was travelling in his car Rani Bazar area in Agartala.

Sudip Roy Barman and other Tripura Congress leaders were travelling in different cars when they came under attack.

The Tripura Congress leaders, including Sudip Roy Barman, were attacked when they were returning after attending a political event at Jirani.

On their way back, motorcycle borne miscreants, mostly in small gangs of 25 to 30 people, started pelting stones on the Congress leaders.

Several vehicles were vandalized and Sudip Roy Barman was hit on his head by a stone.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman sustained injuries at the back of his head in the attack.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of the GB Pant hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

Apart from Barman, a total of 11 Tripura Congress workers sustained injuries.

Tripura Congress working president – Sushanta Chakraborty also sustained injuries on his chins.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and other senior leaders of the party reached Jirania to hold “Bharat Jodo Yatra” rally.

But they were denied permission to hold the rally by the local police in apprehensions of breach of law and order breach.

Aggrieved by the alleged “partial role of the police department” the Tripura Congress workers staged a road blockade in front of Jirania school.

Police said, “We informed the Tripura Congress workers that due to law and order situation we can’t allow any political event as the major share of our police force is engaged in law and order duty in the run up to Independence Day celebrations.”

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman while addressing a small gathering said, “The police is playing into the hands of ruling party workers. We applied for permission on August 09, but they did not allow us saying that till August 10 BJP has a set of pre-scheduled events. Now after August 10, when we reached here, they are telling us they can’t give us security. The police are clearly working to please their political masters.”

On June 19 too, Tripura Congress leader sustained serious injuries after being attacked by miscreants in Agartala.