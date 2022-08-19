AGARTALA: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who sustained injuries after being ambushed by militants in Tripura along the India-Bangladesh border, has died.

The deceased BSF personnel has been identified as 53-year-old Grijesh Kumar Uddey.

Uddey was a havildar in the 145 battalion of the BSF.

He breathed his last shortly after he was admitted to an Agartala-based private hospital for treatment.

He sustained four gunshot wounds on several parts of his body leading to his death.

The mortal remains were later brought to GB hospital for post-death medical procedures.

Meanwhile, sources in Tripura intelligence informed that the attacks were carried out by NLFT’s Biswa Mohan Debbarma group.

Search operations are underway in the area to trace the militant group involved in the surprise attack.

The militants opened fire at a BSF personnel posted at Shimnapur border out-post (BOP) under Anandabazar police station of North Tripura district.

The incident took place near the India-Bangladesh border located on the fringes of both Tripura and Mizoram.

The suspected militants shot at the BSF personnel from the Bangladesh side of the fence.

According to the sources, BSF personnel of BOP-2 were patrolling the border on Friday morning, when suddenly, militants started firing on the BSF personnel.

The BSF personnel retaliated resulting in the militants fleeing away to their hideouts in Bangladesh.

North Tripura district superintendent of police (SP) rushed to the incident site backed by a large police team.

BSF DIG also rushed to the incident spot on a helicopter.

The BSF has started a combing operation in the area.