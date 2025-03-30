Shillong: The BJP, a coalition partner in Meghalaya‘s MDA 2.0 government, has publicly criticized the state government over allegations of tribal land encroachment.

The state BJP asserts that the government cannot ignore accusations of land grabbing and violations of the Sixth Schedule.

This criticism follows public outcry regarding the demolition of a World War I cenotaph in Tura. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma responded by suspending redevelopment work at the site and announcing the formation of a new committee to address the issue.

“The work has been halted, and they are forming a committee, but the underlying issue of land ownership remains,” stated BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N. Marak. “Regardless of the committee’s decisions, the land issue must be addressed, as it does not belong to the government.”

Marak emphasized that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) is issuing notices to various departments concerning the land dispute.

He reiterated his claim that the war memorial is located on tribal land and that the state government proceeded with redevelopment without the consent of tribal leaders or GHADC representatives, constituting a violation of the Sixth Schedule.

Marak further warned that departments failing to comply with the GHADC’s notices regarding the land dispute could face legal action.