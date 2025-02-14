Shillong: The National People’s Party-led MDA government in Meghalaya has rejected allegations of colluding with illegal coal miners and traders.

Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak stated that the government is transparent and has implemented various initiatives to improve governance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Marak stated that the state government does not promote illegal activities and urged opposition parties to report any such activities to the government.

He also denied the existence of coal-related illegal activities in the state.

However, a recent report by the Justice (retired) BP Katakey-headed committee found that illegal coal mining continues in the state, despite earlier seizures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The report, based on drone videography and volumetric assessment, revealed fresh evidence of unauthorized mining in six coal-producing districts of Meghalaya.

Marak disputed the report’s findings, suggesting that it may have been based on misconception or wrong information.