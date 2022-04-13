

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based game in Meghalaya, and every day, it keeps thousands of people in Shillong and other towns eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer result.

Shillong Teer result

Shillong Teer Result :

Both the first round and second round of ShillongTeer results are declared.

Jowai Teer Result :

The result of first round of this Teer will be announced at 3.45 pm. And the second round of this Teer results will be announced at 4.45 pm.

Hope you have selected a good number for the Shillong Teer. We wish you all luck so that you get to win Teer today. Let the Teer result bring you new hope in your life.

Even after the COVID19 pandemic has taken the world by a storm, Teer continues to be an exciting game, and thousands of people wait every afternoon for Teer result.

The unique game of Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. There is no Teer on Sunday. It is a legal archery-based game, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

There are about 12 archery clubs that are a part of the association which organizes the Shillong Teer, and declare the Shillong Teer result.

