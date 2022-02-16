AGARTALA: A total of 120 Omicron cases have been detected in Tripura out of 231 total samples sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to NIBG (National Institute of Biomedical Genomics), Kalyani, West Bengal.

All the samples were collected in January in two separate stages—the first half and the second half.

A total of eight samples were found positive in the first 69 samples randomly selected from the samples collected in between the period January 1 to 15 last while 112 samples were detected positive among 162 samples sent in the second half.

Sources in the health department, however, said that the cases were detected late and there are fewer chances of further transmission as in all the districts of the state, cases are declining.

West Tripura district topped the table with the highest 76 cases while Dhalai district did not have a single Omicron case.

According to the district-wise break-up, North Tripura has five cases, Unakoti has five cases, Khowai has six cases, Sepahijala reported 14 cases, four samples from Tripura’s Gomati district, and ten cases are found in Tripura’s South Tripura district”, said sources in the state health department.

The present positivity rate in Tripura stands at 0.35% and altogether ten fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours.