Mangaldoi: Acting on the heels of the dismissed ACS officer Nandita Konwar, the state government has dismissed one more officer of Assam Civil Service (ACS) from service on the charge of corruption.

The Personnel Department (Personnel A) of Assam Government has dismissed Jayanta Sarkar, a native of Kharupetia town in Darrang district and presently serving as Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar) in South Salmara district from his service with immediate effect.

Earlier the court of Special Judge, CBI, Assam (Additional Court No. 3) convicted Jayanta Sarkar and awarded simple imprisonment for one year with a fine of Rs 5000 in default simple imprisonment for another three months for the offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read: Assam: Eight-year-old killed in road accident

The judgment has been awarded based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) vide Case No. RC 5 (A) 2011 SHG against Jayanta Sarkar –the then Block Development Officer of Diyungbra Development Block in Dima Hasao district in connection with gross irregularities in implementation of MNREGA schemes and after thorough investigation filed the charge sheet against Jayanta Sarkar.

The Governor of Assam given the judgment passed by the Special Court and with the approval from Assam Public service Commission (APSC) in the exercise of powers conferred under Article 311 (2) (a) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10 (i) of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rule 1964 dismissed Jayanta Sarkar from his service.

It is worth mentioning here that the dismissed Jayanta Sarkar known for his alleged involvement in rampant corrupt practices during his tenure as the Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar) in Chirang district was also caught red-handed by a team of Anti Corruption wing of Assam Police on May 29, 2020, while he was accepting an amount of Rs. 20,000 as a bribe from a couple.

The team arrested him in connection with the case.

Also Read: Assam: Two bikers rob Rs 5 lakh from woman in Guwahati

He was also arrested during his tenure as the block development Officer at Kalaigaon Development Block in Udalguri district several years back.

A serious allegation of his involvement in a land scam was also levelled against him during his tenure as the Circle Officer of Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle in Sonitpur district.

Another serious allegation of using forged and fake Scheduled Caste certificate in his APSC examination was also levelled against the dismissed ACS officer.